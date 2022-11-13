Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 30.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Commvault Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Commvault Systems by 20.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 214,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 36,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $52,538.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at $513,388.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.