Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558,270 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

