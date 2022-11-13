Meeder Asset Management Inc. Makes New $86,000 Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Affirm by 20.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at $1,341,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,107,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,179,000 after buying an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.08. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $159.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.72.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

