Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,367 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 15.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Navient by 52.8% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at $137,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.55. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $22.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Navient to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.