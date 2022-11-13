Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 195 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 274.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROG opened at $104.55 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $99.80 and a 12-month high of $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.43.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

