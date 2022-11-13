Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 3.7 %

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total value of $9,922,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,390,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total transaction of $9,922,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $84,390,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,780 shares of company stock valued at $73,392,237 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOH stock opened at $317.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

