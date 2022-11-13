Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 316 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

LECO opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.65. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

