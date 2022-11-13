Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 587 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 311.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 100.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GATX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $91,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at $891,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATX Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut shares of GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.83. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $127.58.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.54%.

GATX Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.