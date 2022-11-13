Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.54. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

OTTR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

