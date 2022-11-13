Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $213.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.67.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

