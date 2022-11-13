Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,269,000 after purchasing an additional 358,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,095 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 826,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,797 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $186.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.16. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.