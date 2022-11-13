Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 151 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in NICE by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $199.05 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

