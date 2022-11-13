Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.4 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $2,675.98 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,047.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,752.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

