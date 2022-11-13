Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 238 Shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 1,210.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Stock Performance

FITE opened at $45.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

