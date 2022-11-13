Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,664 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 263,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 43,812 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at $3,328,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 247,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pzena Investment Management in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PZN opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

