Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,726 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $803,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $185.40 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.95.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

