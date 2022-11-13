Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,027 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 277,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 56,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $153.28 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

