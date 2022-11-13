Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Match Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

