Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FICO opened at $607.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $442.36 and its 200 day moving average is $428.85. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $623.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

