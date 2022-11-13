Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,322 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $96.14 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.