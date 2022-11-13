Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,350 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 28.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9,337.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 28,012 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 262,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $29.02 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.