Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.8 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC opened at $78.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 168.25%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

