Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $19.91 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $731.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

