MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,275,000 after buying an additional 168,727 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,709,000 after buying an additional 956,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,984,000 after buying an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,853,000 after purchasing an additional 57,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $80.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.34. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.51.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.18.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

