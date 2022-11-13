MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stake Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Up 4.3 %

MKSI opened at $80.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.34. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.51.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.