Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.38

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 46096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $997,899.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

