MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 21.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.89.

Shares of MDB opened at $175.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

