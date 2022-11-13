M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,014 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in DocuSign by 14.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 42.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 174.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $275.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

