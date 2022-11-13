M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,022 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 507,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $110.70 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

