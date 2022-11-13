M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,587 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 22.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 943,553 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Stephens raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

