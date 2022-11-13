M&T Bank Corp Acquires 16,989 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.77%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

