M&T Bank Corp Acquires 183 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.91.

Insider Activity

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,725.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $106.90 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

