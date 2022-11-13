M&T Bank Corp Acquires 3,617 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $240.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $357.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.97.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

