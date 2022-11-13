M&T Bank Corp Acquires 9,842 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,566 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,973 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,481 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,019,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,642,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.64. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

