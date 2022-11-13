M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Perrigo by 1,950.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Perrigo Stock Up 1.9 %
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
Perrigo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.08%.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
Featured Stories
