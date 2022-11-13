M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 181.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 695,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,750,000 after buying an additional 108,133 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,090,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $221.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $235.72. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 62,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,955,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,757,698.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 62,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,955,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,757,698.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.