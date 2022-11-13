M&T Bank Corp Buys 18,204 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 384.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.88. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Teradyne to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

