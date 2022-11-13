M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,904 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cimpress by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cimpress by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 94,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $92.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cimpress

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.