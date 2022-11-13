M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,904 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cimpress by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cimpress by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 94,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Price Performance
Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $92.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Cimpress
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
See Also
