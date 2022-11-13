M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,377 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.38.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
