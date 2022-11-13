M&T Bank Corp Buys 3,667 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 942,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after acquiring an additional 86,551 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 177.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 857,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after acquiring an additional 548,691 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 475,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

