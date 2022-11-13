M&T Bank Corp Buys 4,201 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 275.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,083,000 after buying an additional 60,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $5,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,130 shares in the company, valued at $23,145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $5,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,145,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,780 shares of company stock worth $73,392,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $317.50 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

