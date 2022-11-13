M&T Bank Corp Buys 4,858 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after buying an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. Citigroup raised their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Airlines to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.35. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $53.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

