M&T Bank Corp Buys 725 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 102,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 104,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 35,029 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.6 %

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.68.

JBHT opened at $185.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.95.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

