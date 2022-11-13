M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Murphy USA by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $290.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.68. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $323.00. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.