M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $1,039,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.8 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

NYSE AGM opened at $121.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.