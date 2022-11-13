M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 6.1 %

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.