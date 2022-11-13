M&T Bank Corp Has $517,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $19,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $832.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.96. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $598.01 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $831.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $751.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

