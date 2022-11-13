M&T Bank Corp Has $530,000 Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 590 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $50,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 590 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $50,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,909 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $161,864.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,403 shares of company stock valued at $692,745. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.31. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.39.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 54.85%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.