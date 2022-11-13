M&T Bank Corp Has $537,000 Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,217,000 after buying an additional 100,630 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,348,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,484,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,234,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

New York Times Price Performance

New York Times Dividend Announcement

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Articles

