M&T Bank Corp Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LXP. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 54,980 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 395,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 39,951 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

